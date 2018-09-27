The News Director’s Office: Anya Sarre, KTLA 5 News Stylist/Founder & CEO of Styled by Anya

Anya Sarre is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle expert and the founder of Styled by Anya. She has worked extensively as a stylist for KTLA, particularly during awards season. Anya joins Jason and Bobby in The News Director’s Office to talk all things style, including how she defines style, fashion trends, and tips & tricks on how to dress for television.

“You can have anything you want in life, if you dress for it.” – Edith Head



