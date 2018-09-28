3 San Diego State Students Contract Meningococcal Bacteria, Prompting Officials to Declare Outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With three meningococcal disease cases among San Diego State University undergraduates since June, the county public health department on Friday declared an outbreak on campus.

Announcing the decision in Montezuma Hall just before lunch, officials said all three students have been infected by the “B” type of the meningococcal bacteria that can cause deadly meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

In early September, the county and the university announced that a female student who lived on campus had been hospitalized after becoming infected. A male student, also living on campus, was hospitalized after he started to show symptoms on Sept. 25. A third student, a female graduate who lived off campus, became sick in June, but that infection occurred during summer break and the student was not attending classes on campus at the time, officials said.

Most students are immunized with a vaccine that covers four different types of the meningococcal bacteria, but not type B.

