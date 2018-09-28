$475K Lawsuit Settlement for Family of Man Fatally Shot by LAPD in Boyle Heights Is Approved by City Officials

The city of Los Angeles has approved a $475,000 settlement for the family of a man shot by an LAPD officer in Boyle Heights last year.

Council members voted unanimously this week to approve the settlement for relatives of Fred Barragan, whose killing sparked outrage after a series of fatal shootings in the neighborhood by Hollenbeck Community Police Station officers.

Barragan’s family claimed in a lawsuit filed last year that he was unarmed, had committed no crime and didn’t try to evade police when officers shot him in an alley on March 24, 2017, near a Metro Gold Line station.

After the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Officer Hector Almeda fired at Barragan, 35, because he had pulled a gun from his waistband as he ran away from officers.

