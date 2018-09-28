Authorities Search for Missing Oklahoma Woman, 11-Year-Old Daughter in Los Angeles

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Oklahoma woman and her daughter who were last heard from in Los Angeles nearly two weeks ago.

Amanda Kay Key, 40, and her 11-year-old daughter Haley Marie Vilven, were last heard from on Sept. 15, possibly near Union Station, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in its Facebook page.

Vilven and her mother, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, were traveling from Oklahoma when they disappeared.

Key stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vilven also has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The clothing the two were wearing was unknown, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 213-996-1800.