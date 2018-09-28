Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne for a preview of the Saturday, September 29th, 2018 event CatX: A Cat Adoption Event that's out of this world.

From 10:00am to 4:00pm at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center located at 12910 Yukon Avenue in Hawthorne, CatX adopters can pick their own price on feline adoption fees.

The adoption fee includes the spay or neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, and a microchip. All cat adopters are given a certificate for a free health examination at a participating VCA Veterinary Hospital and a temporary cat carrier. At the event, adopters will also go home with a goodie bag!

Also at CatX, an art show courtesy of the artists at Alyce’s Art Studio, plus giveaways and vendor booths from Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies, Inaba Ciao, Renewal by Anderson, Trupanion, Chloe’s House, Just Food For Dogs, and cool treats from the Kona Ice Truck.

CatX

September 29th 10am-4pm

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Ave

Hawthorne, CA 90250

(310) 676-1149

