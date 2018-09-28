Caught on Video: Pair Sought in Riverside Pet Store Snake Snatching

Police released video Friday in search of a man and woman who were caught on camera slithering away with a red-tailed boa from a Riverside pet store last month.

The two stole the snake at 8:16 p.m. on August 24, from Elliotts’ for Pets, located on the 6700 block of Brockton Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release.

Video surveillance footage shows the woman standing near the male suspect as he crouched down, opened the snake tank and removed the red-tailed boa.

The man handed the small snake to the woman and placed the top back on the tank, then both suspects left the store.

Authorities say the woman was Latina and about 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair, and appeared to be pregnant. The man is Latino, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair.

Anyone with information on the snake snatching suspects is asked to call Detective Brian Money at 951-353-7118.