Celebrating National Coffee Day Early With Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Coffee Day is on Saturday, September 29 but we celebrated early. Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea joined us live with a taste of some of their specialties. Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea is a first of its kind destination that brings dozens of the nation’s finest craft roasters and specialty teas together under one roof. The recent opening of Fairgrounds in Los Angeles marks the first location and expansion to the west coast. Its located in the historic Mayfair Hotel. On Satuday, September 29, in celebration of National Coffee Day, KTLA viewers can mention KTLA for 10% off brewed coffee.

For more information, you can click here.