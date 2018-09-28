Compton Woman Arrested in Case Linked to Fatal Drug Overdose in Moorpark: Ventura County Officials

A 30-year-old Compton woman was arrested on drug charges that are linked to an overdose death in Moorpark, the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit said Friday.

Rene Gutierrez has been described as “the primary source of narcotics” for a person who recently died from an apparent drug overdose in Moorpark, Ventura County officials said in a news release. She was found and arrested by detectives on Tuesday.

At the time of her arrest, she was allegedly in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, officials said, without specifying what drugs were involved.

Gutierrez was booked on suspicion of furnishing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

She was arraigned in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday and is being held on $50,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

The investigation and arrest was led by the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit, which is made up of law enforcement officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and police departments in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura.