14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Struck by SUV in San Bernardino; Hit-and-Run Driver Sought: Police

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 14-year-old girl as she walked in a marked crosswalk in San Bernardino Friday morning.

About 7:10 a.m., the teen was walking north on Pacific Street at Glasgow Avenue when an SUV traveling 40 to 50 mph failed to yield and hit her, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The driver didn't stop to help the badly injured girl and fled the scene, the release stated.

She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were initially described as major and life-threatening. The victim died several hours later, around 1:30 p.m., CHP said in an updated news release.

Authorities have not yet identified the teen.

CHP released surveillance video and images of the wanted vehicle, an older model GMC SUV, amid the search for the female driver.

She was described as Hispanic or African-American, with brown hair, heavy set build and wearing eyeglasses, according to the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP's San Bernardino office at 909-383-4247.