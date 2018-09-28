NorCal Firefighters Rescue Dog After Her Head Got Stuck in Concrete Wall

A dog had to be rescued in Manteca this week after the pooch’s head somehow became stuck in a concrete wall, authorities said.

The Lathrop-Manteca Fire Department responded to a call of a resident needing help freeing her dog’s head from a wall, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Firefighters and an animal control officer worked together to get Luna the dog out of the block wall using a pinch bar and a sledgehammer. They carefully removed a portion of the concrete to pull Luna’s head out safely.

The woman who owns Luna says her dog is just fine following the rescue.

Manteca is about 55 miles south of Sacramento.