Gov. Brown Vetoes Bill That Would Have Extended Bar Hours to 4 a.m. in Los Angeles, 8 Other Cities

Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles, San Francisco and seven other cities to extend alcohol service at bars and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

“California’s laws regulating late night drinking have been on the books since 1913,” Brown wrote in his veto message of Senate Bill 905. “I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem.”

The legislation from Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) was an attempt to give willing cities a chance to better shape their nightlife. Wiener had argued that later hours would allow California to compete with other cities and states that serve alcohol into the early hours of the morning.

Wiener said he planned to continue working on the policy.

