Gov. Jerry Brown Blocks Medical Cannabis Products on School Campuses

Voicing concern about exposing minors to marijuana, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday vetoed a measure that would have allowed parents to bring medical cannabis to school campuses for their children in districts that sign off on the practice.

State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) had proposed the legislation to provide medical help for children who suffer from epilepsy and other illnesses whose symptoms might be helped through oral, non-smokeable doses of cannabis.

The measure, Hill said, “lifts barriers for students who need medical cannabis to attend school.”

But the governor said he was uncomfortable with the proposal, which comes the same year that California began licensing businesses to sell marijuana to adults for recreational use.

