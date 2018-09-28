Granada Hills Man Still Missing 7 Weeks After Disappearing in Topanga Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continued Friday for a Granada Hills man last seen in early August at the Santa Monica Mountains in the Topanga area.

Matthew Weaver, 21, was last spotted at the Rosas Overlook. Hikers said they alerted authorities after seeing him stuck inside his vehicle.

Responding officials who scoured the area did not find him, and subsequent operations were also unsuccessful.

The man's family returned to Stunt Road and Saddle Peak Road Friday morning as volunteers helped look for Weaver. They said it's the third search-and-rescue effort they've led since his disappearance.

His father, Matthew Weaver Sr., said he suspected foul play.

"I want to find him safe and sound, of course, but I don’t know where he is," he told KTLA. "I don’t know where to look. It’s never like him to just run off."

Authorities provided no further information about the case.