× Hurricane Rosa, Headed for Mexico, Expected to Bring Rain and High Surf to SoCal

Swell from Hurricane Rosa off Mexico is expected to increase surf and rip currents along the Southern California coast.

The National Weather Service says surf from 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) is possible on Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches as early as Saturday night or Sunday.

Orange County may see sets up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) while surf could reach 5 feet (1.5 meters) along San Diego County.

Rosa strengthened to category 4 Friday about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) south of San Diego. It’s expected to turn north, weaken over several days and make landfall over northern Baja California.

Its moisture is expected to bring rain to southeastern California but low pressure to the northwest could pull moisture as far up as Los Angeles County.

Strong #ripcurrents and high surf expected late Sat-Tue. Chances of rain also expected early next week from moisture assoc with #Rosa. Here is the latest from @NHC_Pacific. https://t.co/a0Z35J7s0e pic.twitter.com/I6Edu4uNQN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2018

Here is a preliminary storm total estimate from Monday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Highest amounts across L.A. County with 1/2 to 1 inch. Bulk of the rain expected Tuesday. These amounts could change based on the track of remnants of #HurricaneRosa #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/dInpC3AeZk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2018