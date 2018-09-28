Man Accused of Stabbing Multiple Family Members in Stanton Rampage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man in Stanton allegedly stabbed several family members following an argument with his girlfriend early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Irwin Street just before 1 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Manhart said.

A man at the location apparently got into an argument with his girlfriend and then went on a stabbing rampage attacking family members.

The man’s mother, father and sister were all stabbed in the incident, with the father suffering significant wounds, Manhart said. The mother and sister’s injuries were considered to be minor.

The man’s girlfriend was not stabbed but had a cut on her face.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital, Manhart said.

The attacker, who was not injured in the incident, was taken into custody.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.