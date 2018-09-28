× Man and Woman Shot to Death in Compton

A man and woman died following a shooting in Compton on Friday, officials said.

The deadly gunfire took place just after 6 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 600 block of West Palmer Street, just west of Matthisen Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene, authorities said.

No details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including a suspect description, were available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.