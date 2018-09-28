Man Accused of Fatally Beating Fellow Ventura County Jail Inmate

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal beating of a fellow inmate earlier this month in Ventura, authorities said.

On Sept. 11, Daniel Fuller, 34, is accused of assaulting 53-year-old Jeffrey Kibler while the two were in the dayroom of their assigned housing section in the county’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The facility is located in the 800 block of South Victoria Avenue.

Kibler was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for a medical emergency, but authorities didn’t initially realize he had been attacked, the release stated.

He died several hours later.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Kibler died from “blunt force trauma”; his death was ruled a homicide.

They determined Kibler had been “physically battered,” allegedly by Fuller, before jail staff discovered the medical emergency.

Kibler’s death is the third at the Ventura County Jail this year, the Ventura County Star reported.

Fuller was in custody at the time for violating terms of his supervision that resulted from a conviction in 2017 for stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest, according to the release.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder at the facility and is being held on $2 million.

Fuller is scheduled to appear at the Ventura County Superior Court on Oct. 1.