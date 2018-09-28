20-Year-Old Man Killed in Freak Accident at Jack in the Box Drive-Thru in Missouri

BREAKING: Facebook Says 50 Million User Accounts Affected by Security Breach
September 28, 2018
The Jack in the Box where the incident occurred is seen in a Google Maps image.

A Missouri man has died after an accident that happened as he reached for his food at a drive-thru window.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Charles Wood Jr. died Wednesday night at a Jack in the Box restaurant in St. Louis. Wood was from Velda City, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

Police say Wood pulled up to the drive-thru window at an angle. He apparently opened his door and leaned out to try and reach his food. The car was in reverse and suddenly accelerated backward, pinning Wood against a tree.

Wood suffered injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.