Most Californians Under 21 Cannot Buy Guns Under New Law Signed by Gov. Brown

Most people under 21 won’t be able to buy guns in California starting next year.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday he signed a bill to prevent people under 21 from buying rifles and other types of firearms. State law already bans people under 21 from buying handguns.

The new law exempts law enforcement, members of the military and people with hunting licenses. It was one of a handful of gun-related bills Brown announced action on Friday.

He also signed a bill to prohibit gun ownership for people who have been hospitalized through an involuntary psychiatric hold for risk of hurting themselves or others twice in one year. That bill would let people ask a court every five years to return their guns.