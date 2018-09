The California Vegetarian Food Festival is bringing together vegan and vegetarian chefs, Youtubers and activists in a two-day celebration of plant-based eating that will take place Friday through Saturday along Melrose Avenue in Hollywood. Vegan chef Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram, author of The FullyRaw Diet, and festival organizer Nira Paliwoda sit down with KTLA’s 5 Live to discuss the event.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this interview.