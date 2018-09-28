× O.C. Judge Rules California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law Does Not Apply to Huntington Beach, Other Charter Cities

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that California’s so-called sanctuary protections for immigrants who are in the country illegally infringe on Huntington Beach’s local control as a charter city, making it the first city to successfully challenge the law.

Senate Bill 54, authored by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), in many cases prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials about the impending release of immigrants in custody who may be deported.

But after an hours-long courtroom debate Thursday, Judge James Crandall sided with Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates’ argument that the law is unconstitutional as it applies to charter cities, which are run under a charter adopted by local voters.

The ruling makes Huntington Beach and all of California’s 121 charter cities exempt from complying with SB 54.

