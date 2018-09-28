Oktoberfest at Big Bear Lake
-
Big Bear Lake Celebrates Oktoberfest
-
Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Big Bear: USGS
-
Thousands of Marijuana Plants Found in San Bernardino National Forest North of Big Bear Lake
-
Flooding, Lightning, Hail and Funnel Clouds: Summer Storm Brings Wild Weather to Parts of SoCal
-
Lawmakers Allow DMV to Pursue Another $26M to Address Long Wait Times After Allocating $16M Earlier This Month
-
-
After Judge Restores Protections for Grizzly Bears, GOP Pushes for Major Changes to Endangered Species Act
-
Fire Siege Leaves Yosemite Empty of Humans, Filled With Smoke During Peak Summer Season
-
Bear, 2 Cubs Spotted Searching for Food in Monrovia Neighborhood
-
Big Rig Driver Killed in Crash on 210 Freeway in Pasadena
-
Evacuations Lifted in Forest Falls as Fires Continue to Burn Across SoCal
-
-
Funeral Held for Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Manager Killed in Shootout
-
Big Rig Driver Killed in Crash on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena Identified as Fontana Man
-
Father Blames Himself as FBI Announces Reward in Search for Missing N.C. Boy With Autism