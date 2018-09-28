San Diego Goodwill Employee Finds $46,000 in Cash Hidden in Donated Slow Cooker

A Goodwill employee in San Diego recently found tens of thousands in cash hidden in a donation to the nonprofit.

Jessee Diaz told San Diego television station KGTV on Thursday it was just a normal day of taking donations until he opened a slow cooker donated to the organization.

“In the box there was tinfoil. I almost threw it in the trash,” Diaz said.

But when Diaz checked under the tinfoil, he found five envelopes containing a total of $46,000 in cash.

Then began the process of tracking down the rightful owner of the money.

After some investigating, they discovered the cash belonged to a 79-year-old woman whose husband had just passed away.

Her daughter-in-law took the boxes to Goodwill to help clear the clutter, unknowingly carrying the sum of money with.

So what was the money supposed to be used for? The couple was saving for a trip to visit family in Japan, but ended up saving a lot more.