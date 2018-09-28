Sick Puppy Rescued From Massive Pot Grow Near Santa Maria Adopted by Detective

A lethargic and unfed puppy discovered amid $2.7 million worth of marijuana deputies uprooted from Cayuma Valley near Santa Maria earlier this week has been adopted by one of the detectives that found him, officials said.

The pooch was found abandoned as deputies busted an illicit marijuana grove containing 5,473 pot plants on Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

“(The) small puppy was lying in a pile of plastic, surrounded by fertilizers and hazardous chemicals,” the statement said. “The puppy was slow to respond and lethargic.”

No food or water had been provided for the animal, and temperatures were around 90 degrees. Deputies arranged to have the dog taken to the Santa Maria Animal Center.

The dog was salivating profusely and and vomiting, animal center spokeswoman Stacy Silva said.

After undergoing observations and being tested for disease, the dog is now “a bright, playful, happy 3-month-old puppy,” Silva added. “He will remain in our care until his holding period is up, and then be reunited and adopted by his rescuers.”

The detective who is bringing the puppy home to join his family is not being identified due to his assignment, sheriff’s officials said.

“This little guy made quite the impression on every detective and deputy on scene,” the detective said. “He is a little fighter and has quite the story to tell. I am excited to give him the home he deserves.”

The puppy has not yet been given a name.