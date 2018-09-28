Ventura County Detectives Seize 4 Pounds of Meth, 2 Ounces of Heroin in Bust; Winnetka Man Jailed

Posted 8:04 PM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05PM, September 28, 2018

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Winnetka man and seized four pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin Thursday at the conclusion of a two-month-long investigation, officials said.

Ventura County sheriff's detectives found four pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin during a drug investigation that concluded with a traffic stop in Thousand Oaks on Sept. 27, 2018. (Credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Manuel Meza, 30, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Thousand Oaks about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Guy Moody said in a written statement. They had a search warrant in-hand when they pulled him over.

Inside the car, deputies discovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin, “which were located in an elaborate hidden compartment within the vehicle,” Moody said.

Detectives then went to Meza’s home, where they found another two pounds of methampetamine, along with paraphernalia consistent with drug sales and cash, according to the sergeant.

Ventura County sheriff's detectives found two pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin hidden in a secret compartment of a car during a drug investigation that concluded with a traffic stop in Thousand Oaks on Sept. 27, 2018. Two more pounds of meth were seized at the suspect's home.(Credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Meza’s bail was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Monday.

