San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.

The park’s 28-year-old African elephant Umngani (OOM-gah-nee) gave birth to a 281-pound (127.4-kilogram) calf on Wednesday.

The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.

It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound (125.6-kilogram) male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.

The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam .

33.097446 -116.995723