Argument Escalates into Fatal Shooting Near Ojai, Suspect in Custody

One man is dead and another is behind bars, accused of murder, after an argument led to a deadly shooting near Ojai on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Richard Eric Arellanes, 50, was booked on suspicion of murder following the 5:10 p.m. shooting in the 11 block of North Pueblo Avenue, in the unincorporated community of Meiners Oaks, to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.

Deputies responded to reports of “shots fired” when the encountered a 35-year-old man lying wounded in the street, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Deputies and paramedics administered medical aid but couldn’t save the victim, officials said.

“The investigation quickly identified Richard Arellanes as the subject who shot and killed the victim,” the statement said. “Arellanes and the victim became involved in a dispute, which escalated into the shooting.”

The suspect and victim were not strangers, Ventura sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Miller sad.

“They were acquaintances,” he said. “They did know each other.”

But detectives were still working to confirm the exact relationship between the men, as well as what the dispute that led to fatal shooting was over.

Deputies seized the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting as evidence, Miller said.

The victim’s identity was not released Saturday pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials. He was described as a Ventura County resident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura County sheriff’s Detective Beau Rodriguez at 805-290-0645.