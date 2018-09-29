Burglary Suspect Arrested in Chimney of Claremont Home: Police

A burglary suspect who had to be rescued by firefighters from the chimney of a Claremont home was arrested on Saturday, according to authorities.

Claremont police said they responded to a call at around 10 a.m. about a person heard screaming for help at residence in the 700 block of 700 Vía San Simon.

The officers learned that the noise was coming from the chimney and soon found a man stuck at the bottom, the agency said.

They determined that Michael Arciniega, a 24-year-old West Covina man, intended to burglarize the home and opted to use the chimney to go inside, according to police.

Los Angeles County Fire personnel who were called to the scene managed to get him out.

The man was arrested for burglary and hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration, police said. Officers planned to hold him at the Claremont Police Department jail on $50,000 bail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Pomona Superior Court on Tuesday morning.