Burrous’ Bites: Le Bon Garcon Gourmet Caramels in Moorpark and Hollywood

Le Bon Garcon is gourmet caramel shop in with locations in Moorpark and Hollywood that has such phenomenal and delicious candy concoctions, it was named to "Oprah Favorite Things." The online and in-store business features unique, delightful combinations of the sugary, buttery goodness -- everything from the classic salted caramel, to honey-lavender, tiramisu, spiced cider and orange mimosa. Chris Burrous samples the tasty treats and talks with Justin Chao, the French-trained chef behind them, in this edition of Burrous' Bites.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.

Le Bon Garcon's Moorpark location is at 481 E High St.

Hours: Saturday, 12 noon - 5pm, and by appointment.

LeBon Garcon's Hollywood location is at 5158 Hollywood Blvd.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12-5pm

You can also shop a selection of the caramels online by going here.