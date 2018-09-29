Father Charged After Baby Is Found Crawling Across Busy Street in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father has been charged with cruelty and neglect after a baby was found crawling across a busy street in New Jersey, police said Friday.

Evgeniy Dorman, 41, surrendered to police on Friday and charged with cruelty and neglect of the child, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

A driver spotted the baby crawling across the roadway last Saturday. Corey Cannon, 43, of Eatontown, got out of his car and secured the child on Joe Parker Road in Lakewood around 6 p.m., then he called 911, police said.

He photographed the stunning scene of the child on all fours, who had just crossed the yellow double line, and shared the image on Facebook.

When officers arrived, Cannon told police that while he was tending to the child, a neighbor came by to pick up the boy and return him home.

Officers found that the infant’s parents did not realize he was missing until the neighbor returned the baby to his home.

The parents believed an older sibling may have left a door open, enabling the baby to crawl outside, police said.

“It’s horrible, and it’s not the parents’ fault because babies do climb out of cribs,” Mary Bauer, a resident of Lakewood, told PIX11.

Dorman was released pending a future court date.

