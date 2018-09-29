Group Linked to Recent Burglaries in L.A., San Bernardino Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Friday linked a group of four men with a series of recent burglaries in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Three 18-year-olds from Los Angeles—Antonio Houston and Jermain and Jermel White—and 23-year-old Tyler Williams of Lancaster were booked on suspicion of residential burglary on Monday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

At around 3 p.m. that day, deputies and Simi Valley police saw the suspects commit a burglary in North Hollywood and travel slowly in a black Mercedez Benz through Panorama City and into the Sun Valley area, a statement from the Sheriff's Department said.

At some point, the investigators spotted the vehicle parked in front of a residence on Burton Street. The men allegedly soon emerged from the home carrying "handfuls of property" before trying to leave in the Mercedes.

That's when detectives detained the group inside the car, the Sheriff's Department said. Officers reported recovering stolen jewelry, designer handbags, electronics and cash with a total value exceeding $7,500, according to the agency.

Officials booked them at the department's Santa Clarita station, where one of the suspects admitted to burglarizing a North Hollywood home, authorities said. According to the Sheriff's Department, Williams had previous arrests for burglary, robbery and thefts.

The Sheriff's Department said detectives believed the "burglary crew" were likely behind a number of recent "knock-knock" type of incidents in L.A. and San Bernardino counties. The agency did not release further information about those cases.

All four men were charged in the the San Fernando Courthouse on Friday with two counts of attempted burglary, conspiracy and residential burglary, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Each was being held on $50,000 bail.