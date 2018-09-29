Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Anaheim

Police launched a homicide investigation Saturday after a man’s body was discovered in an industrial neighborhood in Anaheim.

The body was found about 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Sunshine Way, near the interchange between the 57 and 91 freeways, Anaheim Police Department officials said.

Though the incident was initially reported as a shooting, police said investigators had yet to determine exactly how the man died. Police described the death on social media as an “apparent murder.”

He was estimated to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

