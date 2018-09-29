Hurricane Rosa Expected to Bring Rain, Pose Risk of Flash Floods and Dangerous Surf to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The moisture from Hurricane Rosa could pose a risk of flash flooding to Baja California, eastern California, Las Vegas and Arizona as it approaches the coast late Sunday.

The remnants of Rosa could bring as much as a year’s worth of rain to desert areas such as California’s Imperial Valley and Arizona’s Yuma County — both significant producers of vegetables for the nation.

“The big concern is the moisture and how much rainfall we’re going to get,” said Andrew Deemer, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The National Hurricane Center said the main hazard is heavy rainfall, both in Mexico and the American Desert Southwest.

Swells generated by the hurricane were also expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents off Southern California. In Los Angeles and Orange counties, surf could build up to 8 feet high by late Saturday, and up to 10 feet on Sunday and Monday on beaches facing the south. Sneaker waves could inundate beaches, and during high tide, some coastal areas may suffer minor flooding.

Moisture from tropical cyclone Rosa combined with an upper level tough of low pressure expected to bring the first widespread rain event of the season to SW CA Monday night through Wednesday. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/DeVLd3HUOz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2018

Strong #ripcurrents and high surf expected late Sat-Tue. Chances of rain also expected early next week from moisture assoc with #Rosa. Here is the latest from @NHC_Pacific. https://t.co/a0Z35J7s0e pic.twitter.com/I6Edu4uNQN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2018

