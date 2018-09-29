Jessica Holmes Demonstrates How to Make Laila Ali’s Simple Red Cabbage Salad

One of Laila Ali's favorite salads is a simple red cabbage salad that she usually makes once a week. Bonus: It's a great make-ahead dish that you can put in the refrigerator -- and it will just get better as time goes on.
Jessica Holmes demonstrates how to make it in this web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.
The simple red cabbage salad recipe is featured in Laila Ali's cookbook, "Food for Life."
Ingredients:
1 small red cabbage (about 2 pounds), cored and shredded
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
1 tablespoon honey or pure maple syrup
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
-1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
How to Make:
-Place the cabbage in a large bowl.
-In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Add the oil and whisk until emulsified.
-Add the dressing to the cabbage and toss to coat.
-Taste and add more salt and/or lemon juice if needed.
Serving Size: 4 to 6
*If you have more time, you can supplement the salad by adding: 1/2 jalapeño, chopped; grated carrot or parsnips; 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley; meat or cilantro; and 2 scallions, white and light green parts thinly sliced.
This recipe was reprinted with permission.