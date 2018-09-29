Jessica Holmes Demonstrates How to Make Laila Ali’s Simple Red Cabbage Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Laila Ali's favorite salads is a simple red cabbage salad that she usually makes once a week. Bonus: It's a great make-ahead dish that you can put in the refrigerator -- and it will just get better as time goes on.

Jessica Holmes demonstrates how to make it in this web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.

The simple red cabbage salad recipe is featured in Laila Ali's cookbook, "Food for Life."

Ingredients:

1 small red cabbage (about 2 pounds), cored and shredded

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon honey or pure maple syrup

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

-1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make:

-Place the cabbage in a large bowl.

-In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Add the oil and whisk until emulsified.

-Add the dressing to the cabbage and toss to coat.

-Taste and add more salt and/or lemon juice if needed.

Serving Size: 4 to 6

*If you have more time, you can supplement the salad by adding: 1/2 jalapeño, chopped; grated carrot or parsnips; 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley; meat or cilantro; and 2 scallions, white and light green parts thinly sliced.

This recipe was reprinted with permission.