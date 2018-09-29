Jessica Holmes Goes Behind the Scenes of Kismet, One of L.A.’s Best New Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in the heart of Los Feliz, Kismet is cozy neighborhood spot that is widely considered among L.A.'s best new restaurants. Consider that it has been nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award in the best new restaurant category, and it also made Bon Appetit's list of the 50 best restaurants in the U.S., just to name some of the honors.

Kismet reimagines traditional middle eastern flavors for California, featuring dishes such as a Persian cucumber salad, broccoli toast, a savory flaky bread served with labneh, preserved lemon and honey, and shakshuka, a tomato stew with poached eggs and bread.

Jessica Holmes went behind the scene of Kismet with co-owners and chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson and sampled some of the dishes on this segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.

Kismet is located at 4648 Hollywood Blvd. It has two other restaurants -- Kismet Falafel and Kismet Rotiserrie -- slated to open soon.