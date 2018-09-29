Jessica Holmes Makes Roasted Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing

Jessica Holmes loves to cook with Tahini, describing it as her favorite ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine. Here she cooks up a dish composed of roasted vegetables on a bed of spinach and elevates it with a homemade Tahini dressing.
This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking.
Ingredients
1 eggplant
1 large bull or 2 small bulbs of fennel
1 cup tricolor carrots
1 red bell pepper
1 sweet potato
Olive Oil
Salt
Pepper
2 cups or half a container of spinach
Tahini
Juice from half of a lemon
1 tablespoon salt
6 cherry tomatoes
To make the roasted vegetables:
-Preheat the oven to 400 or 415 degrees
-Chop up the eggplant, fennel, red peppers and sweet potatoes. Place those vegetables, along with the carrots, in a sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil, adding extra to the eggplant. Season with salt and pepper.
-Bake for about 40 minutes, turning vegetables over halfway through. You will know they are done when the edges of the vegetables appear browned.
To make the Tahini dressing:
-Mix the Tahini, lemon juice and salt.
-Thin the dressing out with some water.
To assemble:
-Place the roasted vegetables on top of the spinach. Drizzle the Tahini dressing over the salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds
-Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and place on top of the salad for freshness
Serving Size: About 3 to 4 people