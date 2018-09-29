Jessica Holmes Makes Roasted Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes loves to cook with Tahini, describing it as her favorite ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine. Here she cooks up a dish composed of roasted vegetables on a bed of spinach and elevates it with a homemade Tahini dressing.

This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking.

Ingredients

1 eggplant

1 large bull or 2 small bulbs of fennel

1 cup tricolor carrots

1 red bell pepper

1 sweet potato

Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

2 cups or half a container of spinach

Tahini

Juice from half of a lemon

1 tablespoon salt

6 cherry tomatoes

To make the roasted vegetables:

-Preheat the oven to 400 or 415 degrees

-Chop up the eggplant, fennel, red peppers and sweet potatoes. Place those vegetables, along with the carrots, in a sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil, adding extra to the eggplant. Season with salt and pepper.

-Bake for about 40 minutes, turning vegetables over halfway through. You will know they are done when the edges of the vegetables appear browned.

To make the Tahini dressing:

-Mix the Tahini, lemon juice and salt.

-Thin the dressing out with some water.

To assemble:

-Place the roasted vegetables on top of the spinach. Drizzle the Tahini dressing over the salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds

-Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and place on top of the salad for freshness

Serving Size: About 3 to 4 people