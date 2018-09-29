Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for a Decadent Carrot Cake Waffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not exactly fair to say Levi didn't like Jessica Holmes' carrot cake waffle -- after all, he dumped it before he even tried a bite. But not only does Jessica promise this recipe is really delicious, she says it's also a great way to get children -- and adults -- to eat their daily veggies. These are also excellent to make when you have overripe, brown bananas around the house that you're not sure what to do with.

This segment is a web exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 2.

Ingredients:

For the waffle:

1 Pancake mix (add water or almond milk)

1 overripe banana, mashed

1 cup shredded carrots (can be fresh or from a bag)

Handful of raisins

½ cup of pecans or other similar nut

1 tablespoon of cinnamon-sugar (bottled)

1 tablespoon of vanilla

Butter

Maple syrup

For the optional cream cheese drizzle:

Half a block of softened cream cheese

2 to 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar, depending on how sweet you want it

Splash of milk

To make waffle:

Whip up the boxed pancake mix as directed (Jessica uses water or almond milk in hers).

Place the shredded carrots raisins and nuts in the pancake mix butter. Mix in the cinnamon-sugar, vanilla and banana.

If using waffle maker, turn it on and butter the inside.

Pour the batter in and bake for about 1-minute, until nice and golden brown.

Optional: Top with butter and maple syrup to serve.

Serving size depends on how big your waffle maker is. And if you don't have a waffle maker, you can always make pancakes instead.

To make the cream cheese drizzle:

-Using a hand mixer, blend the cream cheese and sugar, using a splash of milk to thin the mixture out enough to drizzle over the waffles.

*Jessica used this $10 waffle maker you can buy at Crate and Barrel.