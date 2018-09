Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Evan Fox moved to Los Angeles from New York a few years ago, he said he noticed a lack of good bagel spots in this new city. That inspired him to open up the cleverly named Yeastie Boys bagel food truck, which has served up all kinds of bagels -- everything from a lox, a pastrami, and an egg sandwich, to anything-but-ordinary items like tie-dyed bagels and bagels coated in flaming Cheetos crumbs.

Go here to find the hours and locations of the Yeastie Boys bagel food truck.Â