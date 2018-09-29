Los Angeles Police Seek Family of Elderly Woman Found Wandering Near MacArthur Park

Police are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down the family of an edlerly and disoriented woman found wandering near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The woman was spotted walking alone about 2:30 p.m. t Rampart Street and Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a bulletin.

“The found elderly adult does not communicate well and appears as if she suffers from dementia,” according to the bulletin.

She’s described as 70 to 75 years old, Latina, about 4 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a green-and-blue dress along with gray shoes, gray shoes and a black bow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Rampart Community Police Station watch commander at 213-484-3400.