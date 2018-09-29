Man Shot After Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of attacking his girlfriend in Thousand Oaks was seriously injured with a gunshot wound, officials said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call for service in the 300 block of Rolling Oaks Drive at around 12:35 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies reported finding 25-year-old Raphael Bhatti covered in blood. He told them that his girlfriend shot him.

Detectives said they later learned that Bhatti had held the woman, a 21-year-old Camarillo resident, against her will at a home for several hours earlier that day. The man allegedly beat her and threatened to kill her with a gun.

He’s also accused of sexual battery and using force to keep the victim from leaving the residence.

Investigators also determined that Bhatti, a convicted felon, had an extensive criminal history in Virginia and Maryland, the Sheriff’s Department said. They found evidence to corroborate the victim’s statement and recovered two firearms, the agency added.

One of the weapons was reported stolen in Prince William County, Virginia.

It’s unclear how Bhatti sustained a gunshot wound, which was serious but not life threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He continued to receive treatment and has not been arrested in the incident, authorities said.

The woman was also treated for injuries she suffered during the incident, officials said.

The case remained under investigation.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers offered up to $1,000 in reward for information leading to an arrest and criminal complaint in this incident. Tipsters can anonymously call 800-222-TIPS (8477).