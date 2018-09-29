Palmdale Crash Leaves 2 Women Dead, Prompts Partial Closure of 14 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials partially shut down the 14 Freeway on Saturday after an early morning crash involving a construction truck left two women in their 60s dead, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about an incident on the northbound side of the highway near Palmdale Boulevard just after 5 a.m.

A Toyota Highlander had been involved in a minor, rear-end crash with another vehicle, the agency said. Just as the two parties were proceeding to exchange information, the driver of the Toyota—for unclear reasons—sped off and crashed into the back of an attenuator truck within a closed construction zone on the right shoulder of the freeway about half a mile away, according to officials.

Attenuators are designed to absorb force during crashes. Still, the impact killed the driver, a 60-year-old woman from Antelope Valley, and her passenger, a 68-year-old woman from the Philippines, according to authorities.

Witnesses estimated the SUV to be going about 90 mph, CHP Sgt. Steven Geraty told KTLA.

The vehicle's roof became detached and crashed into a wall on the side of the freeway, footage of the collision's aftermath shows.

The Toyota and the construction truck remained at the site at around 7 a.m. as investigators and clean-up crews assessed the scene.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:32 a.m. The right two lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway between Palmdale and Rancho Vista boulevards were expected to be closed until about 11 a.m., Geraty said.

Authorities provided no further information.

SIGALERT IN PALMDALE: N/B SR-14 JUST NORTH OF RANCHO VISTA BLVD., #2,3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 6 HOURS DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 29, 2018

A car crashed into an attenuator truck killing both female occupants on the 14 north in Palmdale. The left fast lane is only lane open til around 11am according to CHP @KTLA pic.twitter.com/MNmXyyjCw9 — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) September 29, 2018