San Bernardino Teen Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver Remembered At Vigil

Mourners gathered at Pacific High School in San Bernardino Saturday to pay their respects to a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school on Friday.

Jade Maldonado was fatally struck shortly after 7 a.m. as she crossed Pacific Street at Glasgow Avenue within a marked crosswalk, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene. Maldonado succumbed to her injuries at a hospital a short time later.

Family member described Maldondo as a caring sister who always watched out for her brother, who has autism.

"She saved her little brother," aunt Vibi Salcedo told KTLA. "When he was an infant, he was diagnosed with leukemia and she donated her bone marrow. So she saved a life, and somebody took her life, which is heartbreaking for us."

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Maldonado's family with funeral costs had raised more than $5,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Maldonado was a freshman at Pacific High School.

The CHP has described the hit-and-run vehicle as a tan GMC SUV.

It was being driven by a Latina or black woman with brown hair and a heavy-set build, officials said. She was wearing eyeglasses and may have had a male passenger riding with her.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CHP's San Bernardino office at 909-383-4247.