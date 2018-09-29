Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 29th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first full week of Autumn! Here are some fabulous Fall event suggestions on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

Free!

11th Annual Valley Disaster Preparedness Fair

Northridge Fashion Center Pacific Theater Parking Lot

9400 Shirley Avenue

Northridge

http://www.ValleyDisasterFair.com

Are you ready for the next earthquake or other natural disaster as well as a man-made catastrophe? Then, you might want to stop by the 11th Annual Valley Disaster Prepararedness Fair in Northridge.

Everything at the fair is free!

Free!

12th Annual FIDM Museum & The Television Academy “Art of Television Costume Design”

Tuesday through Saturday

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.FIDMmuseum.org

At the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising see the 12TH ANNUAL EXHIBTION, THE FIDM MUSEUM AND THE TELEVISION ACADEMY “ART OF TELEVISION COSTUME DESIGN” celebrating the Emmy Award Nominees and Winners for Outstanding Costumes as well as more than 100 costumes from your favorite television shows.

This free is exhibition is only available to the until Saturday, October 6th.

The Art of High Altitude Travel

Peekaboo Gallery

40 Mills Place

Pasadena

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

Learn about and bid on the high fashion of the airline industry at this exhibition “THE ART OF HIGH ALTITUDE TRAVEL. These rare airline artifacts, wardrobe and memorabilia take us back to a time when airline travel was an industry of elegance.

To pre-register for the upcoming Saturday, October 13th auction of these airline treasures, go to the website http://www.peekaboogallery.com

African American Punk Rock Quilts

Gallery 30 South

30 South Wilson Avenue

Pasadena

323 547 3227

Gallery30south.com

Take a look at how the African American tradition of quilt making is interpreted by Los Angeles artist Lydia Breckenridge at the Pasadena exhibition AFRICAN AMERICAN PUNK ROCK QUILTS. Breckenridge brings her experiences in the punk rock music community to these unique quilt fabric patterns. Prices at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena start at $150.00.

Vote for People’s Choice!

11th Annual Canstruction Orange County Presented by Fluor

South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, & ARTIC

canstructionoc.org

We can help the Orange County Food Bank by VOTING FOR OUR FAVORITE CANSTRUCTION SCULPTURE. Eleven of this one of a kind creations are on display at John Wayne Airport, the ARTIC transportation facility and South Coast Plaza. Among the fan favorites THE INCREDIBLES 2 character Jack-Jack.

To vote for your favorite, go to the CANSTRUCTIONOC.ORG/VOTE website. Don’t wait the food fundraiser closes tomorrow, Sunday.

Cat X: A Cat Adoption Event That’s Out of This World!

spcaLA Friends for Life

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

spcala.com

The spcaLA is hoping to alleviate the current cat and kitten overcrowding dilemma with its CAT X cat adoption event. This is a”pick your own price” feline adoption event, which includes, in addition to adoptable cats and kittens, vendors, giveaways, and a cat art show all at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.

Lucas Oil Off Road Expo Powered by General Tire

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

http://www.offroadexpo.com

This is described as the greatest collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts ever assembled in America. From off-road racing to rock crawling, trail riding to sand sports, motorcycles and UTV’s, to camping and adventure travel, fans have the unique opportunity to meet and talk with the most knowledgeable people in the off-road industry. Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road thru ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways all weekend.

Free!

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration

50 N. La Cienega Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 289 0901

http://www.beverlyhillshr.com

We can discover the new technologies available to restore hair loss problems for women. The medical community reports 25-percent of the female population is suffering from balding or thinning hair. Beverly Hills Hair Restoration is having a hair restoration seminar today to introduce women to the new get your hair to grow options.

Bike! Bike! International

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles

en.bikebike.org

Bike! Bike! is an international, annual gathering organized by and for community bicycle projects. The conference is a space for participants from shops and related advocacy groups to converge in a different city each year over a 4 day period to have workshops and strengthen our social network.

Celebrate Hollywood Icon Gene Autry’s 111th Birthday

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

Come to the Autry and celebrate the birthday of America's Favorite Singing Cowboy and Autry Museum co-founder, Gene Autry, who was born on September 29, 1907. Enjoy a complimentary piece of birthday cake in Crossroads West Cafe. General adult museum admission is only $9.29 to mark this special occasion.

Orcas Return to Southern California

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 488 2828

http://www.dolphinsafari.com

Orcas Return to Southern California

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Whale watchers are getting a rare treat. The folks at Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach report a pod of 8 to 10 Orcas from the rarely viewed Eastern Tropical Pacific have been spotted off the coast of Dana Point for the fourth time in less than one week. They say Eastern Tropical Pacific Killer Whales are typically seen in the warmer waters off Mexico and Central America.

These magnificent creatures have been seen on Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tours from Dana Point. For tour prices and hours take a look at the http://www.dolphinsafari.com. For information about Harbor Breeze Cruises tour prices and hours, check the 2seewhales.com website.

Make it a GREAT weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

