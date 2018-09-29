Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 29th, 2018

It's the first full week of Autumn! Here are some fabulous Fall event suggestions on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!
Free!
11th Annual Valley Disaster Preparedness Fair
Northridge Fashion Center Pacific Theater Parking Lot
9400 Shirley Avenue
Northridge
http://www.ValleyDisasterFair.com
Are you ready for the next earthquake or other natural disaster as well as a man-made catastrophe? Then, you might want to stop by the 11th Annual Valley Disaster Prepararedness Fair in Northridge.
Everything at the fair is free!
Free!
12th Annual FIDM Museum & The Television Academy “Art of Television Costume Design”
Tuesday through Saturday
FIDM Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.FIDMmuseum.org
At the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising see the 12TH ANNUAL EXHIBTION, THE FIDM MUSEUM AND THE TELEVISION ACADEMY “ART OF TELEVISION COSTUME DESIGN” celebrating the Emmy Award Nominees and Winners for Outstanding Costumes as well as more than 100 costumes from your favorite television shows.
This free is exhibition is only available to the until Saturday, October 6th.
The Art of High Altitude Travel
Peekaboo Gallery
40 Mills Place
Pasadena
http://www.peekaboogallery.com
Learn about and bid on the high fashion of the airline industry at this exhibition “THE ART OF HIGH ALTITUDE TRAVEL. These rare airline artifacts, wardrobe and memorabilia take us back to a time when airline travel was an industry of elegance.
To pre-register for the upcoming Saturday, October 13th auction of these airline treasures, go to the website http://www.peekaboogallery.com
African American Punk Rock Quilts
Gallery 30 South
30 South Wilson Avenue
Pasadena
323 547 3227
Gallery30south.com
Take a look at how the African American tradition of quilt making is interpreted by Los Angeles artist Lydia Breckenridge at the Pasadena exhibition AFRICAN AMERICAN PUNK ROCK QUILTS. Breckenridge brings her experiences in the punk rock music community to these unique quilt fabric patterns. Prices at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena start at $150.00.
Vote for People’s Choice!
11th Annual Canstruction Orange County Presented by Fluor
South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, & ARTIC
canstructionoc.org
We can help the Orange County Food Bank by VOTING FOR OUR FAVORITE CANSTRUCTION SCULPTURE. Eleven of this one of a kind creations are on display at John Wayne Airport, the ARTIC transportation facility and South Coast Plaza. Among the fan favorites THE INCREDIBLES 2 character Jack-Jack.
To vote for your favorite, go to the CANSTRUCTIONOC.ORG/VOTE website. Don’t wait the food fundraiser closes tomorrow, Sunday.
Cat X: A Cat Adoption Event That’s Out of This World!
spcaLA Friends for Life
spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center
12910 Yukon Avenue
Hawthorne
spcala.com
The spcaLA is hoping to alleviate the current cat and kitten overcrowding dilemma with its CAT X cat adoption event. This is a”pick your own price” feline adoption event, which includes, in addition to adoptable cats and kittens, vendors, giveaways, and a cat art show all at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.
Lucas Oil Off Road Expo Powered by General Tire
Fairplex
1101 West McKinley Avenue
Pomona
http://www.offroadexpo.com
This is described as the greatest collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts ever assembled in America. From off-road racing to rock crawling, trail riding to sand sports, motorcycles and UTV’s, to camping and adventure travel, fans have the unique opportunity to meet and talk with the most knowledgeable people in the off-road industry. Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road thru ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways all weekend.
Free!
Beverly Hills Hair Restoration
50 N. La Cienega Boulevard
Beverly Hills
310 289 0901
http://www.beverlyhillshr.com
We can discover the new technologies available to restore hair loss problems for women. The medical community reports 25-percent of the female population is suffering from balding or thinning hair. Beverly Hills Hair Restoration is having a hair restoration seminar today to introduce women to the new get your hair to grow options.
Bike! Bike! International
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 North Spring Street
Los Angeles
en.bikebike.org
Bike! Bike! is an international, annual gathering organized by and for community bicycle projects. The conference is a space for participants from shops and related advocacy groups to converge in a different city each year over a 4 day period to have workshops and strengthen our social network.
Celebrate Hollywood Icon Gene Autry’s 111th Birthday
The Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles
Come to the Autry and celebrate the birthday of America's Favorite Singing Cowboy and Autry Museum co-founder, Gene Autry, who was born on September 29, 1907. Enjoy a complimentary piece of birthday cake in Crossroads West Cafe. General adult museum admission is only $9.29 to mark this special occasion.
Orcas Return to Southern California
Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari
24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Dana Point
949 488 2828
http://www.dolphinsafari.com
Orcas Return to Southern California
Harbor Breeze Cruises
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
562 432 4900
2seewhales.com
Whale watchers are getting a rare treat. The folks at Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach report a pod of 8 to 10 Orcas from the rarely viewed Eastern Tropical Pacific have been spotted off the coast of Dana Point for the fourth time in less than one week. They say Eastern Tropical Pacific Killer Whales are typically seen in the warmer waters off Mexico and Central America.
These magnificent creatures have been seen on Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tours from Dana Point. For tour prices and hours take a look at the http://www.dolphinsafari.com. For information about Harbor Breeze Cruises tour prices and hours, check the 2seewhales.com website.
Make it a GREAT weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
