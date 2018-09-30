CicLAvia Clears 8-Mile Route From DTLA to Hollywood in Celebration of L.A. Philharmonic

An 8-mile route from downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood was cleared of motorists Sunday morning to make way for the celebration of L.A. Philharmonic’s centennial.

CicLAvia, an initiative modeled on a weekly car-free tradition started in Colombia, helped the orchestra arrange the event, with performances and other activities slated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown to the Hollywood Bowl.

Six hubs were set up on Grand Avenue near Pershing Square, at MacArthur Park, on Wilshire Boulevard near Vermont Avenue in Koreatown, on Melrose Avenue near Windsor Boulevard, on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and at the Hollywood Bowl, where the L.A. Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles were scheduled to perform. Katy Perry and Herbie Hancock also planned to make appearances, organizers said.

See the following for the programming schedule:

Officials closed the following streets, which were set to reopen starting at 4 p.m.:

Grand Avenue between First Street and Wilshire Boulevard

Wilshire Boulevard between Grand and Western avenues

Western Avenue between Wilshire Boulevard and Melrose Avenue

Melrose Avenue between Western Boulevard and Vine Street

Vine Street between Melrose Avenue and Yucca Street

