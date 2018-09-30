Woman Killed in Compton’s Second Fatal Shooting in One Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman died in the second fatal shooting reported within a mile-long stretch of Long Beach Boulevard on Sunday.

The deadly gunfire was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead," Koerner said in a written statement.

Sheriff's officials provided no further details and did not confirm initial reports that the shooting took place at or near a community carnival, and that a fire house was struck by bullets.

Another deadly shooting was reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 1500 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, about a mile away. A man was killed in that attack, but further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.