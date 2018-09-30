Crews Responding to Petroleum Fire in Santa Paula; Brush Threatened

Firefighters were responding to a burning oil equipment that was threatening nearby brush in Santa Paula, officials said Sunday.

The petroleum fire erupted off South Mountain Road, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted just after 11:30 a.m.

An image posted by the agency shows a tower of heavy smoke rising above the vicinity. The Fire Department said there were no structures nearby.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the site as Fillmore deputies planned to shut down South Mountain Road from Balcom Canyon Road to 12th Street.

The company Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a location listed in the area.

Officials provided no further information.