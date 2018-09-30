Deportation-Themed Board Game at Middle School Upsets Student, Parent in San Diego County

An Oceanside parent said she is concerned that her 12-year-old son’s classmates designed a deportation-themed board game for a school assignment — and that her son’s teacher didn’t say that it was inappropriate or offensive.

Jake Hull, a student at Cesar Chavez Middle School in the Oceanside School District, said he was given a group assignment by his career class teacher to design a board game.

According to Jake, his teacher approved the group’s board game theme of “border crossing” before they designed the game.

“I said, ‘We should do something like Mario Kart,’” Jake said. “I don’t think we should do this.”

Deportation-themed board game at middle school upsets student, parent in Oceanside https://t.co/3o1XERUcVh pic.twitter.com/WC96rcWDt3 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 30, 2018

