Detectives Investigate Deadly Shooting in Compton

A man died following an overnight shooting in Compton, officials said Sunday.

The fatal attack was reported about 12:10 a.m. in a commercial neighborhood in the 1500 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, north of Rosecrans Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. No information regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.