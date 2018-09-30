Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Small Airplane Crash Near Brackett Field in La Verne

A single-engine airplane crashed near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne on Sunday, killing a man and injuring a woman, authorities said.

The crash was first reported about 5:45 p.m. along the 1600 block of Puddingstone Drive, adjacent to the airport, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

Paramedics encountered two patients, described as a man and a woman, she said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, La Verne Police Department officials said.

“A single-engine Cessna 177RG crashed under unknown circumstances into a plant nursery while the pilot was practicing approaches into Brackett Field Airpor,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, he added.

Los Angeles County fire officials were assisting their counterparts in the La Verne Fire Department, Sims said.

No further details were available.