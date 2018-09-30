NB 14 Freeway Shut Down Near Agua Dulce After Wrong-Way Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wrong-way collision that left one person dead and two hospitalized shut down the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce early Sunday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol began receiving reports at 4:47 a.m. about a driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway, Sgt. David Eadie told KTLA. About a minute later, the agency was alerted about a two-vehicle collision at the location.

Officers responded and arrived to one of the vehicles on fire, but they managed to put it out with a fire extinguisher, Eadie said.

The wrong-way driver, a man about 30 years old, was found near the center divider along with his vehicle, the sergeant said. He might have been traveling in the HOV or No. 1 lane, Eadie added.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle mangled.

The other car, the occupants of which were believed to be a father and daughter, ended up on the right shoulder of the highway, Eadie said.

One of the three people involved died and two were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, according to CHP. Authorities have not identified them.

Officials shut down the northbound lanes between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Escondido Canyon Road. They were expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours, Eadie told KTLA at around 7 a.m.

Officials provided no further information.